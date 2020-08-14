ALLENDALE, Mo. - Paul Pren Stevens, 86, Allendale, Missouri, passed away Aug. 12, 2020. He was born June 15, 1934.

Surviving are: his wife, Martha; children, Paula Kunonen, James, Leslie and Stuart Stevens; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri.

Interment will be in Kirk Cemetery, Allendale. Visitation one hour prior to services.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.