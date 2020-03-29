Alma Roberta Stevens Patterson, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

She was born Jan. 24, 1935, in Phillipsburg, Kansas.

Alma married Chester Floyd Patterson April 21, 1951; he preceded her in death April 24, 1992.

She was an LPN for many years and took great pride in her work.

Alma enjoyed cooking, word games, casinos, crocheting, and macrame.

She was a very loving mother and grandmother.

She was also preceded in death by: daughters, Debra and Pamela Patterson; son, Kevin Patterson; sister, Wilma Banks; sons-in-law, Max Risser and David Richey, Sr.; parents, Eldon and Mollie (Betts) Stevens.

Survivors include: children: Gary Patterson (Shannin), Sandy Patterson, Brenda Risser, Teresa Patterson, C. Robert Patterson; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Farewell Services: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.