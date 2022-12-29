Stevens, Jean D. 1925-2022 Tarkio, Mo.

TARKIO, Mo. - Jean Dale Stevens, the daughter of Charles Z. and Euell Genevieve (Coker) Freeman, was born May 22, 1925, in Faucett, Missouri. Jean attended Tarkio area country schools, graduating from Tarkio High School in 1943.
In 1945, Jean was united in marriage to Don Brought and became parents of one daughter, Donna. Don passed away in 1968. In 1976, Jean was united in marriage to Milford Stevens. Milford passed away in 1981.
Jean was employed by Flesher's Drug Store, Tarkio, now known as Roger's Pharmacy, as a clerk. She was honored as Employee of the Year by the City of Tarkio. In 1993, Jean began babysitting for Taylor McCartney and eventually, Shelby McCartney. She became part of their family.
Jean was a member of the First Baptist Church, Tarkio. She taught Sunday School and was a G.A. Leader. She enjoyed playing games with the girls, sitting outside and visiting with friends.
Jean passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri, at the age of 97.
Besides her parents and husbands, Jean was preceded in death by: siblings, Alice Fern Sparks, Charles Maynard Freeman and Hylen Myers Freeman; son-in-law, Michael Morris; step-son, Maurice Wayne Stevens; bonus granddaughter, Taylor McCartney.
Survivors include: daughter, Donna Morris, Savannah, Missouri; granddaughter, Melissa (Floyd) Ferguson, Savannah; step-granddaughter, Lori Jackson; great-grandchildren, Pearl and Preston Ferguson; step-great-grandchildren: Gabe (Darci) DeShon, Mallori DeShon and Matthew Stevens; step-great-great- grandchildren, Max and Madilyn DeShon; bonus granddaughter, Shelby McCartney; Taylor and Shelby's parents, Marvin McCartney and Martha McCartney.
