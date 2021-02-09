Margarita M. Stetson

SHAWNEE, Kan. - Margarita Stetson, 101, of Shawnee, Kansas, entered into rest on Feb. 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Russell W. Stetson, in 2002.

Mrs. Stetson was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church since 1954, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #327, the Shawnee Keenagers, and active in many church activities.

Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10 am on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church 5901 Flint St. Shawnee, KS 66203.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.