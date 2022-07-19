William Lee "Bill" Sternberg passed on July 1, 2022, at home with family in St. Joseph.
Born and raised in Pasadena California, Bill met and married the love of his life, Carol Ann Sternberg (Sep 21, 1939 - Oct 18, 2018). Their marriage on earth lasted 61 years and they are again together.
He raised four children and is survived by Terri (Jay) Martinez Seattle, Washington, Bill (Wendy) Sternberg Moorpark, California, Patti (Mike) Sternberg Seattle, Washington, Ed (Lori) Sternberg, St. Joseph.
Bill was a proud Papa to nine grandchildren, Lauren, Tony, Rachel, Scott, Kenny, Kimberly, Brian, Jordon and Dallas. He also enjoyed his great-grands, Brantley, Kaden, Edward, and Gemma. Also, his sister, Charlene Smith Pacifica, California.
Preceded in death by his parents, Gerda and Duane Sternberg, and his brother, Duane Sternberg.
Bill dedicated a large part of his life to Ventura County Council BSA, including Order of the Arrow Topa Topa Lodge 291 and Troop 754 of Newbury Park.
Many young men were greatly influenced by his leadership and learned many skills. His tireless devotion to Scouting is truly his legacy. Scout Camp Three Falls will forever show his work as he worked on many projects including leading the efforts on the camps headquarters building and health lodge, he also was a major part of the addition and remodel of the camps dining hall.
Also, a dedicated Elk he continued to support Scouting as the Grand Lodge Elks in Scouting Chairman. He served Elkdom as Exalted Ruler and many other positions, served on bbq teams, and worked the Christmas tree lot.
He enjoyed his weekly massage complete with coffee and maple long johns, Freddies Burgers, Taco Bell and Dairy Queen Blizzards. He also enjoyed sitting outside with Tinker, making phone calls and talking about the weather or when the hay would be bailed or picked up.
He will be missed every day and we know he is in heaven telling jokes, holding Moms hand, building something and sharing his knowledge of skills, and construction.
A celebration of life gathering will be held Nov. 12, 2022, at the Thousand Oaks Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers the Family requests donations to the Elks Veterans fund be made in Bills Memory.
BPOE #2477 158 N Conejo School Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.