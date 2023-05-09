Stephenson Sr., Robert B. 1939-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Robert Byron Stephenson, 84, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Bob was born to Steve and Ruthe Stephenson on Aug. 26, 1939. He was their only child. Bob grew up and graduated in St. Joseph where he was a member of the local car club. He made life long friends who were still in contact until his recent passing.
He married his wife, Alyce, on April 7, 1964. She proceeded him in death just seven months before.
Bob and Alyce moved to Higginsville, Missouri, with their two children where they owned the local dry cleaners. Bob was an entrepreneur and had many roles in the small town, including working for the Parks and Recreation of Higginsville as well as being a local real estate agent.
He was a Master Mason and a 32nd degree Member of the Shriners. Bob was very involved in Higginsville, writing regularly in the local paper to discuss important topics.
Bob is preceeded in death by his wife, Alyce and daughter, Lena.
He is survived by his son Robert B. Stephenson Jr. (Melissa), and granddaughter, Brianna Zeller (Jake).
Donations can be made to Friends of the Friendless animal rescue.
Celebration of Life for Bob, Alyce, and Lena will be announced soon. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Stephenson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
