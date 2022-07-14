Stephens, Vera M. Fairfax, Mo.

Vera M. Stephens

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Vera Marie Stephens, age 102, formerly of Fairfax, Missouri, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Wathena Rehab and Care Center, Wathena, Kansas.

She was united in marriage to Herbert Stephens on Sept. 1, 1937. To this union two daughters were born, Darla and Beverly. She had work for many years at Field's Clothing Store in Tarkio, Missouri.

Others preceding her in death besides her parents were her husband, Herbert, daughter Beverly Hannah and a granddaughter, Debra Sue.

Her survivors include daughter, Darla (Roger) Bletscher; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Schooler Funeral Home in Fairfax. Burial will be in the IOOF Cemetery, Craig, Missouri.

Full obit: andrewshannfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

