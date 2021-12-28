Jack W. Stephens, age 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 22, 2021, at a local nursing home.
Jack was born Oct. 11, 1925, to Ben and Betty (Bland) Stephens in Kansas City, Missouri. Jack's family moved from Weston, Missouri, to Portland, Oregon, where he attended high school. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Jack married Doris Nadine Swift on Jan. 21, 1956, in St. Joseph.
Jack retired as captain from the St. Joseph Fire Department after 31 years of service. He also retired from the State of Missouri after 16 years of service as the civilian supervisor of security personnel at Rosecrans MOANG. Jack was a long-time member at Wyatt Park Baptist Church where he had served as senior deacon and usher.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Monta Stephens Welch and husband Marshall Welch; sister-in-law, Francis and husband John Powell, and sister-in-law, Betty Swift; niece, Peggy Welch; and nephew, Curtis Welch.
Jack is survived by his wife, Doris, of the home; brother-in-law, Ken Swift; nephews, Stephen Welch, Jeff Swift, Douglas Swift, and Mark Swift.
Private family services by Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory will be held with inurnnment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be to the Wyatt Park Baptist Church or the Noyes Home for Children in care of the funeral home.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.