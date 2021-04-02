Berman Boyd Max Stephens, 76, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

He was born Sept. 17, 1944, in Maryville, Missouri, to Bernard and Mary Ellen (Findley) Stephens.

Max married Carolyn Steidel on June 15, 1963. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; son, James C. Stephens (Michael); daughter, Kimberly Simmons (Tyrone); granddaughter, Shamarla Pointer (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Rilee, Raylin, and Roean Pointer; cousins, Brenda Juhl and Debbie Meyer; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Johnny Cash.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment at a later date Denver, Missouri, Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter or to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Max's Tribute page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. The family requests anyone attending visitation or service to wear a face mask.

