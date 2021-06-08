CAMERON, Mo. - Tammy Jean Steinle, 58, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away June 3, 2021.

She was born in St. Joseph on Aug. 15, 1962, to Robert and Evelyn (Hudnall) Cook.

Tammy worked in Healthcare as a CNA.

Preceding her in death: parents, Bob and Evelyn Cook; and husband, Brad Steinle.

Survivors: son, Charles "Bobby" Curley, Cameron; sister, Judy (Ed) Gibson; three grandchildren, Lily, Pheonix and Maddox; and fiance, Chester Rice, of the home.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.

A private family graveside service will be held.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.