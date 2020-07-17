Steiner, Roberta S. 1941-2020

MASYVILLE, Mo. - Roberta "Sue" (Perry) Steiner, age 79, was born March 4, 1941, the daughter of Charles Willard and Velma Irene (Estes) Perry in FairporLaket, Missouri and passed away July 14, 2020, in Kansas City.

Sue attend High School in Maysville, graduating in 1959.

On Aug. 10, 1961, in Miami, Oklahoma, Sue and Larry Steiner were united in marriage.

To this union four children were born.

Sue was baptized at an early age and was a lifelong member of the Fairport Baptist Church.

She loved to play golf and was part of the Lakesite Ladies for many years, being immersed wholeheartedly in their many charitable endeavors.

This was typical of Sue, as she was very dedicated to whatever she was involved in, giving her all to it.

Other loves that Sue had include playing cards, and watching her grandkids play ball. She never missed a game.

She loved her family and spending time with them.

For 45 years Sue was a tax preparer for H & R Block and in later years operated the License Bureau on the square in Maysville.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Steiner, son, Larry Mark Steiner; five grandchildren, Jacob, Dakota, Daniel, Paxton & Matthew McCauley; and five sisters, "The Perry Girls."

Survivors include, three children, Charles Kent (Cheryl) Steiner, Maysville, Bryan Craig (Dreana) Steiner, Maysville, Rebecca Sue (Donald) McCauley; and 11 grandchildren, Laci (Wes) Bestgen, Brandon, Kent, Blaine, Katie, Trent, Luke, Mettie, Kirbee, Reid, & Kallie; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Bestgen and Oliver, many other relatives and a multitude of friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral home of Maysville.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Turner Family Funeral Home, Maysville with Christian Burial to follow in Fairport Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home, where the family will receive friends.

Memorials: Fairport Baptist Church or St. Luke's Hospice House.

Online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.