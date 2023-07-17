Wyatt Cole Steidel, 11, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
He was born Dec. 8, 2011, in St. Joseph, to Daniel and LaSeana (Meers) Steidel.
He was a student at St. Francis Elementary School.
Wyatt loved his brothers and cousins more than anything. He was the sweetest child you'd ever meet, with the best smile and most handsome dimples. Wyatt was a very smart child, who had a passion for reading and playing chess. He earned second place in the St. Francis Chess Tournament and also earned awards in the school's geography and spelling bees.
Wyatt expressed his love for helping others by volunteering at the food kitchen, helping his little brother, helping his mother with cooking and more recently, making cookies on his own.
He enjoyed playing basketball and Connect 4, swimming and fishing. He loved going to Uncle Mike's.
Wyatt's life may have been brief, but his impact was significant. His remarkable story is a testament to the power of love and positivity. His memory will continue to inspire us to strive, to love, and to be kind for years to come. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbie Steidel; MeMe, Barbara Decker; Poppie, David Parker; his great-grandparents, Norman and Shirley Steidel, George Smith, Glen Smith, Ralph and Arlene Leffler.
Survivors include his parents; his brothers, Hunter and Porter Steidel; grandparents, Barb and Paul Martinez, Sharon and Rich Smith, and Marc Steidel; great-grandparents, Ethel Smith and Dorothy Smith; aunts and uncles, Rachel and Joseph Marmaud, Stephanie and Gabe Nelson, Tristina and Scott Quigley, Amanda and Dan Yoka, Mallory and Brad Davis, Cristin and Sean Rogers, Elgin Smith, Eric and Vanessa McGuire, Carl and Joanna Mayer, Kerri and Doug Lockard, and Mike Martin; numerous cousins; other extended family members and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic church, where a Parish Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
