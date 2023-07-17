Wyatt Cole Steidel, 11, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

He was born Dec. 8, 2011, in St. Joseph, to Daniel and LaSeana (Meers) Steidel.

Service information

Jul 18
Visitation
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Jul 19
Parish Rosary
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
9:30AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
2618 Seneca
St. Joseph, MO 64507
Jul 19
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
10:30AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
2618 Seneca
St. Joseph, MO 64507
