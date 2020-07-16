Marjorie Ann Steidel, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was born Nov. 4, 1932, in Wathena, Kansas, to Guy and Viola (Gentet) Gardner.

Marjorie married Albert Steidel June 26, 1955; he preceded her in death Jan. 22, 1993.

She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Marjorie's family was the light in her life; she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Marjorie enjoyed reading romance and mystery novels.

She was preceded in death by: her husband; parents; brothers, Truman "Sam" Milbourn I (Minye) and Kenneth Gardner (Betty).

Survivors include: her children: Valerie Steidel, Shawn Steidel (Jenny), John Steidel, Judy Edwards; extra daughters: Linda Moffatt, Sabrina Bracken, Rebekah Sollars; grandchildren: Keri Steidel, Kaitlyn Steidel, Ashley Mayhew, Matthew Lehr, Noah Steidel, Jeffery Edwards, Patrick Edwards, Anna Edwards; great-grandchildren: Bodhi, Zion and Ava; along with other great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.