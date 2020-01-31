Barbara A. (Smith) Steidel, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

She was born Aug. 7, 1960, in Atchison, Kansas.

Barbara married Marcus Steidel, July 29, 1993.

He survives of the home.

She was a 1979 graduate of DeKalb High School and a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Barbara was a very doting and loving aunt, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by: her father, George Smith; in-laws, Norman and Shirley Steidel; and her grandparents.

Additional survivors include: her children: Mallory Davis (Bradley), Rachel Marmaud (Joseph), Daniel E. Steidel (LaSeana) and Amanda Yoka (Daniel); grandchildren: Dylan, Hunter, Parker, Bryce, Wyatt, Kyra, Porter, Paxton, Sawyer and Scarlett; mother, Ethel Smith; brothers, Doug Smith (Patty) and Randy Smith (Marcia); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 3 p.m. Monday, St. Peter Lutheran Church.

The family will gather with friends 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, St. Peter Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Peter Lutheran Church.

Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.