Stegman, Naomi "Katie" K. 1927-2020

ALBANY, Mo. - Naomi "Katie" Kathleen Stegman, 93, of Albany, passed away April 13, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in Albany.

Katie was born March 29, 1927, to Orval and Lorene (Boley) Royston, in a small country home west of Pattonsburg, Missouri.

She went eight years to a small country school and was a graduate of the Pattonsburg High School in 1945.

On July 7, 1945, she married Burton Stegman, in Troy, Kansas.

Soon after they met, she became "Katie" to Burt for almost 68 years. All of her family and friends followed suit and called her Katie as well. Katie and Burt never had children of their own, dearly loving their nieces and nephews.

Burt preceded her in death June 1, 2013.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; sisters-in-law, Tess and Hershall Ellis, Margie and Dudley Wharton; niece, Joy and Norman Davis; stepbrothers, Russell and Roy Heath; stepsisters, Agnes Uhlman and Mabel Coonts; stepfather, Arthur Heath.

Katie worked for Old American Insurance Company, in Albany, for 25 years.

For years, Katie and Burt had a special song, "If I Had to Do It All Over Again, I'd Do It With You" by Roy Clark.

Survivors: nieces: JoAnn McCoy, Neita (Jerry) Clark, Dana Newby; nephews, Carl and Jim Ellis; great-nieces and nephews; cousins: Beverly (Denny) Shipers, JoAnn (Earl Gene) Carter, Evelyn (Leonard) Hartley, George and Eldon Boley, and Carol Burton.

Private family graveside service and burial will be in the Berlin Cemetery, Berlin, Missouri.

Memorial contributions: Berlin Cemetery or Northwest Medical Center Foundation, for the benefit of Albany nurses, in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 North Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.