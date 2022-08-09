Stegman, Janet A. 1929-2022 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Janet A. Stegman, 92, King City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at a Stanberry, Missouri, nursing home.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1929, in Rural DeKalb County, Missouri, the daughter of Robert and Margie (Grooms) Daffron.
On May 1, 1949, she married Teddy J. Stegman at the Orchid Christian Church. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2009.
Janet was a graduate of King City High School in 1948 and was a dedicated farm wife. Janet and Teddy lived on the farm in Ford City, Missouri, until they moved to "town", King City, in 1995.
In January of 1955 they sold most of their cattle. Then Teddy, Janet, Ted, Lizzie, Rita and Beverly loaded up and traveled to the West coast to visit family and site see. They were gone for two months! Janet was an avid gardener and raised a huge garden with neighbor, Carol, every year and canned lots. The family also enjoyed her homemade ice cream, bread, pickles, noodles, and pies. No recipes were ever needed. Date pudding and homemade eggnog were a staple at every Christmas Eve. She was always up for a good hunting trip: pheasant, antelope, deer, prairie dogs, frogs you name it. In later years Janet traveled with Rita and Beverly to Ohio to visit the Longaberger factory. Also, to Fresno, California, to visit her sister, Florida, MacKinac Island, Michigan, numerous trips to Branson, and an Alaskan cruise. Janet went to her first saloon while on the Alaskan cruise in 2012 with Beverly, Rita and Roger.
She loved family time and hosted all the family birthdays and holidays at her home for many years. Her sister, Ilah, taught her to knit at an early age. From then on, she knitted too numerous to count, Afghans, scarves, baby afghans, house slippers, and stocking caps.
In late 2020, she moved to Pineview Manor in Stanberry, Missouri. She enjoyed all the daily activities, and her King City friends that also resided there. Bingo was a serious activity that she rarely missed.
She was a member of the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church of King City and participated in the United Methodist Women, Ford City Friendship Club, and Nifty 50's Club. She volunteered many hours at the King City Manor and Tri-County Museum in King City and was also a 4-H Leader for many years.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Tara Jane Durant; brothers, Ivan and Billie Daffron; and sisters, Ilah LeMoss, Josephine Payne, and Irene Roberta Daffron.
Janet is survived by her daughters, Beverly Stegman, King City, and Rita (Roger) Durant, Cameron, Missouri; granddaughters, Cassie Durant (Josh Phillips) Lathrop, Missouri, and Kyllie Durant Cameron; great grandchildren, Sydney, Jace, and Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church, King City, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery, King City. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the King City Senior Center and/or Pineview Manor in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
