James W. Stegall II, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, in a St. Joseph health care center. He was born Nov. 3, 1966 in St. Joseph. Jim married Mary Stegall on April 6, 2013, and she survives of the home.
He worked as an auto body repairman, and enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Wesley Stegal III.
Survivors include: wife, Mary Stegall of the home; mother, Connie Peterson, St. Joseph; sons, Shane Stegal, Jim W Stegal III, and Alec Parks; stepson, Troy Knaebel; stepdaughter, Eliane Knabel; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Lynette Shanks, and Lisa Dalsing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.