Stegall, Alice J. 1938-2021

TROY, Kan. - Alice Juanita Stegall, 82, of Troy, Kansas, formerly of Mound City, Missouri, and Kansas City, passed away Jan. 6, 2021, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Alice was born Nov. 29, 1938, to Estelle L. and Mildred E. (Smith) Diggs in Mound City. She graduated from Maitland High School, and then attended Platte Business College.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carroll Smith, Glen and his wife Margaret Diggs, Sheldon Diggs, and Kenny Diggs; and brother-in-law, Albert Yowell.

Survivors include her sons, Kevin Hubbard (Christy Garner) of Georgia, and Phillip (Karla) Stegall of St. Joseph; sister, Nancy Yowell of St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Helen Smith of Lake of the Ozarks; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Alice loved going to casinos, playing bingo, and shopping at flea markets. She was an awesome mom and grandma.

The body has been cremated under the direction of Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Private memorial services will be held at a later date with inurnment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.