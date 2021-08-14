Marie (Mary) Agnes Steffens 95 of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at a heath care facility in Savannah, Missouri.
She was born in St. Joseph on Dec. 29, 1925, to the late Curtis and Mary Ellen (Stamp) Oldham.
She was a graduate of the Convent of the Sacred Heart High School in St. Joseph.
She married Marvin Steffens on Aug. 20, 1951. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Mary spent 10 years of working career in the offices of the St. Joseph Light & Power Company and went on to work for the J.C. Penney store for 22 years, before her retirement.
She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Steffens was preceded in death by her brother, John Oldham.
She is survived by: her daughter, Nancy (David) Dynes; son, Michael Steffens; grandchildren: Bryan Steffens, Jodi Oyerly, Lauren and Kelsey Dynes; great-grandchildren: Jacob and Jacee Moore, and Calvin and Cooper Oyerly.
The family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church followed by a parish rosary at 10:30 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Rosary at 11 a.m.
Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
