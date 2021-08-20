Steven M. Steele, 71, passed away at his home Sunday morning, Aug. 15, 2021.
He married Cheryl Brinton on Sept. 28, 1968.
Mr. Steele worked in construction and painting.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Harry and Myrtle Steele; a brother, Terry O'Connell; and a sister, Marsha Bryan.
He is survived by: his wife; daughter, Lori (Darrell) Sallee; son, Ryan (Heather) Steele; son, Steven Jr. (Heather) Steele; grandchildren, Jamie (Jeremy) Molloy, Jason Blanton, Ryan II, Evan and Nathan Steele and Jordan, Jaylee and Jensen Steele; and great-grandsons, Kingston and Paxton Steele.
Per his wishes, there will not be a service. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.