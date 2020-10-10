Rick Steele, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

He was born Feb. 12, 1954, in St. Joseph to Albert and Lavetta (Phillips) Steele.

Rick enjoyed dirt track racing with his son and grandchildren. He was a loving father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include wife, Tammy; children, Josh Steele (Samantha), Smithville, Missouri, Jessica Steele (Thomas), Cameron, Missouri; grandchildren, Adalynn, Tyson, and Hunter; brother, Rusty Steele.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.