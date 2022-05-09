Rev. Walter Lee Roy Steele, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022.
He was born Sept. 8, 1934, in St. Joseph, to Walter and Emily (Winfrey) Steele.
He graduated from St. Joseph's Central High School with the Class of 1952 and later from Northwest Missouri State University and St. Paul School of Theology.
Walter married Sarah Kae Turner in 1972. She survives of the home.
He worked at the State Hospital and was the pastor of Agency United Methodist Church and Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church. Walt was a member of the Lions Club and served on various Boards throughout the years. He enjoyed creating artwork, but most of all spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughters, Tracie Gillette, and Raina Skeen; grandson, Luke Watson.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah; children, Lee Steele (Linda), Penny Roberts, David Mansperger, Karen Kidwell, Jeremy Kidwell (Megan), and Brandon Kidwell (Shannon); brothers, Charles Steele (Gloria), and Gary Steele (Sherry); numerous grandchildren, and extended family.
Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals, Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Agency United Methodist Church or the Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church in Gower, Missouri.
