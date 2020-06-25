DEKALB, MO. - Orvena Jeanene Steele, 81, of De Kalb, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Gower Convalescent home, Gower, Missouri. She was born February 13, 1939 in Dekalb, daughter of Grace and Orbie Frakes. She graduated from DeKalb High School, and married Harry O Steele, he passed away in 1981. She was a homemaker, farmwife and farm mom. She enjoyed working around the farm, and loved her cats and cows, and helping Joel feed the cattle every morning. She was famous for her coconut cream pie, but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren and will be sadly missed by all.

Orvena was a member of the DeKalb Christian Church. She was preceded in death by father, Orbie Frakes; mother, Grace Griffith; husband, Harry Oliver Steele; daughter, Jill Burchett; sister, Lorene Roberts; brother, Bringle Frakes; and grandson, Nicholas.

Survivors include, daughter, Joanie (Carroll) Lance of Rushville, Missouri; sons, John (Michelle) Steele, Rushville, Joel (Cindy) Steele, DeKalb, and Jeffrey (Shannon) Steele, Lees Summit, Missouri; sister, Wanita Twigg, of Texas; and 11 grandchildren, Katrina, Nelson, Adam, Heather, Patrick, Patricia, Janelle, Jason, Dalton, Brody and Jadyn.

Funeral services and public livestream: 10 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Jordan officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association, or Freudenthal Hospice. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.