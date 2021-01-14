Steele-Long, Linda C. 1947-2021

Linda C. Steele-Long, 73, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 8, 2021.

Linda's wishes were to bequeath her body to the Anatomical Sciences School of Medicine, Columbia, Missouri. No services are scheduled. The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to assist with final expenses.

Survivors include three children, Robert Gilliland; Michael Gilliland; Tamara (Tyler) Justice; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild.

Complete obituary, www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.