LaVerne Steele cherished her family most and it was in their presence that she passed from this life into Heaven. She died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 98.
LaVerne Steele was born on July 21, 1924, at home in Carroll County, Missouri, the youngest of 10 children born to William Phillip Sharp and Dora (Powers) Sharp. All four brothers and five sisters have predeceased her.
On May 4, 1946, LaVerne married Charles G. Steele in Troy, Kansas, who died in 2005. After his Army service in Iceland and Europe during World War II, they made their home in St. Joseph. She was employed by Noma Lites, Methodist Medical Center and Chase Candy Co., but her most important work was a homemaker and mother.
LaVerne is survived by three children, Bonnie Werner (Larry) of Kansas City, Kansas, Steven Steele (Becky) of St. Joseph, and Stan Steele (Teresa) of Kansas City, Kansas. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Nicole Hobbs, Mike Werner, Valerie Martinez, Craig Steele, Erica Harmeyer, Shaun Steele, Ryan Steele, Sarah LaFever, and Alexander Grimes. In addition, there are 14 great-grandchildren (natural, step and in-law) and five great-great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Gower Convalescent Center and Freudenthal Hospice Services for their loving care and kindness.
Farewell Services 3 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.