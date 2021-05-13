Steele, Jr., Marvin T. 1953-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Marvin T. Steele, Jr., 68, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021.

He was born Feb. 21, 1953 in St. Joseph, to Marvin T. and Josephine F. (Shay) Steele, Sr.

Marvin married Valleria "Val" Morris on Nov. 8, 1980. She survives of the home.

He worked at Wyeth Hardware for 20 years, then for the City of St. Joseph for 25 years.

Marvin was a loving husband and father.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and grandmother, Theresa Shay.

Survivors include: his wife; and sons, Jordan Steele of St. Joseph and Cody Steele of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Marvin has been cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.