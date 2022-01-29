Steele Jr., Charles J. 1938-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Charles J. Steele, Jr., 83, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
On Feb. 22, 1938, he was born in St. Joseph to Mildred and Charles Steele Sr.
Charles was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and worked at the Missouri State Hospital for 20 years.
He loved listening to classical music and The Beatles. He was a history buff of both American and European history.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Diversicare and Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
Visitation 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
