Steele, Janet 1963-2020

Janet (Gloggner) Steele, 57, St. Joseph, passed Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer.

She was born Feb. 15, 1963, in St. Joseph.

Janet married Mike Steele, July 28, 1994.

He survives of the home.

She was a loving wife, mother, nana, and always very giving and generous, ready to help anyone in need.

Janet was an avid shopper, KC Chiefs fan and always ready for a good game of Mexican Train (dominoes).

She was preceded in death by: her father, Jack Gloggner; uncle, Bill Gloggner; and brother-in-law, Dustin Smith.

Additional survivors include: children: Steven Volz (Tasha), Tony Volz, Jaci Volz, Morgan Steele; grandchildren: Tionna Williams, Trajan Volz, Ayden Scroggins; mother, Kathryn Gloggner; brothers: John Gloggner (Amy), Phil Gloggner, Peter Gloggner; sisters, Mary (Gloggner) Brown (Pat), Jean (Gloggner) Petereit (Mark); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; hundreds of loving supportive friends and co-workers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Metastatic Breast Cancer, www.metavivor.org.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.