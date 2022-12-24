Steele, Billy R. 1980-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Dec 24, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Steele, Billy R. 1980-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Billy Ray Steele, 42, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital.He was born Jan. 1, 1980, in St. Joseph, son of the Theresa and Dennis Steele.He attended Benton High School.He loved spending time with his daughter.Billy was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include: daughter, Brooklynn Steele of St. Joseph; sister, Terri (Greg) Potter of St. Joseph; niece, Emilie Mazur; and nephew, Dylan Mazur.Private family services at a later date.Inurnment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery.He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Billy Steele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dylan Mazur Billy Ray Steele Christianity Emilie Mazur Brooklynn Steele Terri Survivor Dennis Steele × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Dec. 24, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 23, 2022 Late Notices, Dec. 22, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFamily members reach partial settlement in Pear Street accidentOne person extricated during Monday rollover crashNew Ashland Cemetery owner tries to address complaintsMan dies in Holt County crash on MondayCouple claims $10,000 Shop St. Joseph prizeMan dies in Wednesday morning accidentShop St. Joseph winning numbers announcedClosings for Thursday, Dec. 22Man pleads guilty, sentenced in 2021 murder case'A one of a kind guy': Student remembered by Benedictine College community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.