Steeby, Freddie L. 1941-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Freddie Lewis Steeby 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, in Saint Joseph. He was born August 12, 1941 in Oregon, Missouri, son of the late Alberta and William Steeby. He attended the Life Church, St. Joseph.

Freddie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia L Steeby; and daughter, Alberta.

Survivors include brother, Otis George (Ellen) Steeby, Valley Falls, Kansas; daughter, Melissa; sisters, Lamona Bauer, Abilene, Kansas, Jovita Evans and Alfreda Lammers both of St. Joseph.

Graveside funeral services and inurnment, Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Highland Cemetery, Oregon, Missouri. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.