Judge Merrill M. Steeb, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

He was born in St. Joseph, on July 31, 1924, to Karl Steeb, a German immigrant, and Hazel Miller Steeb, a Luxembourg descendant. The home in which my father was born was built by the Steebs in the early 1700s and is currently occupied by my father's great-nephew. One of his ancestors marched on foot to Moscow in 1804 with Napoleon. He and his twin brother, Earl F. Steeb, were born at home, the youngest of four children. His two older sisters, Wilma Broyles Resler and Marie Resler, are both deceased.

To plant a tree in memory of Judge M. Steeb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.