Judge Merrill M. Steeb, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph, on July 31, 1924, to Karl Steeb, a German immigrant, and Hazel Miller Steeb, a Luxembourg descendant. The home in which my father was born was built by the Steebs in the early 1700s and is currently occupied by my father's great-nephew. One of his ancestors marched on foot to Moscow in 1804 with Napoleon. He and his twin brother, Earl F. Steeb, were born at home, the youngest of four children. His two older sisters, Wilma Broyles Resler and Marie Resler, are both deceased.
He attended Pickett High School until his junior year. He left school, and home, in search of indoor plumbing, which the Marine Corps furnished. The Marine Corps also furnished transportation from California to Samoa in the Southwest Pacific Islands in 1941, throwing in four opposed landings of Japanese-held islands (Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Saipan, and Tinian) and two Purple Hearts, complete with hospitalization. The ship he returned on in 1944 sailed underneath the Golden Gate Bridge. Discharged from the Marine Corps in 1945, he entered St. Joseph Junior College the same year, graduating in 1947 with their diploma and a high school diploma on the same credits.
He was either in school, the military, in the practice of law or in the judiciary since 1941. He was never unemployed. He was called to active duty for the Korean Conflict in 1949, this time as an office assigned to Europe for two years. He served at the Quartermaster School at Fort Lee, Virginia for a year, graduating number three in a class of 60. In 1950, he was sent to the Army Atomic Energy School at Kitzingen, Germany. Merrill was released to law school at the University of Kansas in 1952. While there, he built (established?) and ran a trailer court. In 1955, he graduated, passed the Bar and was licensed as an attorney. He was a solo practitioner from 1955 until being elected as a Magistrate Judge in 1974. In 1976, Merrill was elected the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge where he served until retirement in 1988. He was admitted to practice in all Missouri courts as well as the U.S. Tax Court and the Supreme Court of the United States. He maintained a military interest, serving in the Judge Advocate General Department. In 1984, he retired from the Missouri National Guard as a Lt. Col. He traveled worldwide with the Air Force (MO Air Guard) and enjoyed every minute of it!
On his own, Merrill visited his father's relatives in Germany countless times and traversed the Pacific Ocean from Alaska in the north to Easter Island in the south, and from Chile in the east to New Zealand in the west. He owned and flew three different single engine, open cockpit WWII trainers in the 1950s. In his spare time, he refurbished 20 vacant houses and numerous automobiles. He also survived 70 years of bee keeping.
Merrill married Glenrose Summers April 29, 1949. They had two daughters, Sally Ann Bledsoe Thorp, and Marilee Creason.
He was a member of the Elks Club, Moila, Scottish Rite, St. Joseph Rifle and Pistol Club, DAV-VFW, American Legion, the Marine Corps League and the 2nd Marine Division Association.
Merrill had a great ride. Adios, Au Revoir, Auf Wiedersehen. So long.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Glenrose; twin brother, Earl Steeb; two sisters, Wilma Broyles Resler and Marie Resler; and son-in-law, Kenny Bledsoe.
Survivors include: his daughters, Sally Beldsoe Thorp (John) and Marilee Creason (Curt); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two nieces.
Inurnment: Memorial Park Cemetery, at a later date with full military honors.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.
