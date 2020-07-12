Steeb, Glenrose "Glenny" 1927-2020

Glenrose "Glenny" Steeb, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.

She was born Oct. 12, 1927, in Wathena, Kansas, to Frank and Myrtle (Young) Summers.

Glenny married Merrill Steeb April 28, 1949; he survives of the home.

She attended Humbolt Elementary, Lafayette High School and St. Joseph Junior College.

Glenny was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church.

She enjoyed playing bridge, pinochle, walking and bowling.

Glenny was an avid antique collector and attended estate sales.

She and her husband traveled extensively to attend Marine reunions for years.

They also traveled to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, New Zealand, Samoa, Mexico and St. Croix.

Glenny was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Richard "Dick" Summers; and son-in-law, Kenny Bledsoe.

Survivors include: her husband of 71 years, Merrill; daughters, Sally Thorp (John), Marilee Creason (Curt); grandchildren: Zale Bledsoe (Jess), Austin Bledsoe (April), Meghan Eliason (Blake), Jerra Creason; great-grandchildren: Lola Bledsoe, Harvey Bledsoe, Miles Bledsoe, Maggie Eliason, and Heather Eliason.

Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Mosaic Hospice Care or Alzheimer's Association in c/o: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Register book is available at the funeral home and online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.