Earl Steeb died Thursday, June 18, at age 96.

He was born July 31, 1924, to Karl Steeb and Hazel Miller Steeb.

His twin brother, Merrill Steeb, survives.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marie Resler and Wilma Resler.

He was graduated from Pickett High School, St. Joseph Junior College, University of Missouri law school and the U.S. Air Force pilots' school.

He was an assistant prosecuting attorney and practiced law with Downs and Pierce lawyers.

He participated in two opposed landings in WWII, Tarawa and Saipan, with the U.S. Marines.

He was a pilot with the U.S. Air Force troop carrier command during the Korean War. He made numerous flights with the U.S. Air Force to and from Vietnam delivering munitions and hauling coffins in return.

He is also survived: by daughters, Lisa West and Nancy Steeb and granddaughter, Jamie West, vet-pet.

Ashes to Bates Creek, Wyoming.

Arrangements by Rupp Funeral Home.

No services. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.