Staudenmaier, Sharon A. 1937-2022 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Sharon Ann (Worrel) Staudenmaier, 85, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home in rural Troy, Kansas, after a long and valiant battle with Lupus.
She was born on July 31, 1937, in Atchison, Kansas, to Euie and Ruth Anna (Tate) Worrel. She graduated from Atchison High School in 1955.
On April 3, 1956, she married the love of her life, Joseph Staudenmaier, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Atchison. Sharon loved being a homemaker, mother, and grandma. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family across the United States. She took great pride in hosting family dinners for large and small crowds. She loved to cook and was well known for her Dixie Biscuits and desserts.
She was an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church, Troy, for 67 years. She was involved in the Happy Time Homemakers where she volunteered and made many life-long friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Joseph Staudenmaier; her parents; stepfather, Robert Derr; and daughter-in-law, Therese Staudenmaier.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Staudenmaier, of Wathena, Kansas; and three daughters, Elaine (Tom) Halladay, of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, Shelly (Gregg) Wilson, of The Woodlands, Texas, and Laura (Walter) Koons, of Manson, Iowa. Sharon is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Heidi Staudenmaier, Chandler, Austin (Amanda) and Jairus (Anne) Halladay, Nathan (Ali) and Christopher (Lauren) Wilson, Hilary (Patrick) Gorman, Rachel (Sean) Nicholson, Andrew (Wendy) Mills, Kathy Gallegos, and Jacob Koons. She adored her great- grandchildren, Archie Halladay, Luka Gallegos-Snell, Luke, Madeleine, Kolbe and Blaise Gorman, Nora Wilson, John, and Harper Nicholson, and was excited for the upcoming birth of Jett Wilson. She is also survived by her sister, Janet Rygaard; sister-in-law, Thelma Hewins; and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Wathena, Kansas. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Rosary: 5:30 p.m. at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, with visitation to follow from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorials: Alzheimer's Association or the Lupus Foundation.
