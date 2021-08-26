STANBERRY, Mo. - Mark W. States, 62, King City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care located in St. Joseph.
Mark is survived by his wife, Ruth States of the home; son, Christopher (Laura) States, Olathe, Kansas; daughter, Courtney States, St. Joseph; son, Joshua States, King City; grandchildren, Kayson, Grace, Alivia, and Addy; brothers, Jeff (Lainie) States, Derek (Indy) States, David (Lorraine) States, Randall (Jonna) States, and Ryan States; and sisters, Deb Cross, Valerie (Larry) Ziegler, Cynthia (Jason) Wilcox and Jennifer (Scott) Vranes.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints located at 7 North Carriage Drive, St. Joseph, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery, King City. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Hearing Loss Association of America in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
