Staten, Gary E. 1950-2020

RAVENWOOD, Mo. - Gary Eldon Staten, 70, of Ravenwood, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home in Ravenwood.

Gary was born in Maryville, Missouri, on March 31, 1950, to Irene (Treese) and Eldon Staten. He joined a sister, Donna Jean and nine years later a sister, Cindy Leah. Their family moved from Hopkins to Ravenwood in 1955.

He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School, Class of 1968. During high school he met and fell in love with Cynthia (Cindy) Deanne Coffelt. After attending Northwest Missouri State University for two and one-half years, they married on Jan. 26, 1969, during an eight-inch snowstorm.

Gary farmed and drove a gravel truck for most of his life. He could fix anything and was a life-long student. There wasn't a tool or gadget that he hadn't researched or used. In 2010 they retired from the farm and moved into Ravenwood.

They enjoyed camping, traveling, and visiting their children and grandchildren. Gary was a member of the West Union Primitive Baptist Church of Maryville and had served his community and county on many boards and committees. He and Cindy were approaching their 52nd wedding anniversary.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Wesley Coffelt; brother-in-law, Rolland Walker; and sister-in-law, Linda Dougan.

He is survived by his wife; son, Mark (Lori) Staten of Tarkio, Missouri; daughter, Mende (Tim) Kemper of Hawk Point, Missouri; and five grandchildren, Gentri, Bryli, and Quin Staten and Ava and Addison Kemper; sister, Donna Walker; sister, Cindy Leah (Jim) Welch; sister-in-law, Vickie (John) Brown; brother-in-law, Keith Dougan; sister-in-law, Virginia (Bill) Bateman; mother-in-law, Mary Coffelt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Gary has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery Association, Ravenwood.

The family suggests memorials for Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.