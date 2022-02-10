Melody Dawn Starr, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital. She was born Sept. 24, 1964, in St. Joseph, daughter of Donna and Johnny Davidson. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed gambling, playing the slots and spending time with her family. She was an organ donor.
Melody was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Starr; father, Johnny Davidson; and sister, Gale Davidson.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Davidson, daughters, Melissa Silvestry, Amanda Starr and fiance Tim Curtain, and Alex Frazier all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Drake, Maciee, Harper, Nimue Alayna, Zannah and Avery; brothers, Stoney, John, Darrell (Michelle), and Scott Davidson; sisters, Cindy (Wayne) Cox, Kelly (Dennis) Gentry, and Barb Oneil.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Melody Starr Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
