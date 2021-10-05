Starr, David C. 1959-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

David Charles Starr, 62, St. Joseph, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in St. Joseph. Born June 16, 1959, St. Joseph.
Preceded in death by parents, Leroy Starr and Nellie Jensen; brothers, Frank, and John Starr; and sister, Shirley Starr.
Survivors include wife, Mary Starr; brothers, Brian, and Danny Starr; sisters, Mary Frazier, Joann Stufflebean; and step-grand-daughter, Berniece.
Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Cline memorial fund.
