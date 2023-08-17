Daurice Andrew Starr 31, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Joseph. He was born July 31, 1992, in St. Joseph, son of Elizabeth Starr and Lamar Lampkin. He attended Benton High School, and was working at National Beef in St. Joseph. He attended the Word of Life Church and St. Francis Baptist Temple Church.

Daurice was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Starr.

