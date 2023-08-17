Daurice Andrew Starr 31, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in St. Joseph. He was born July 31, 1992, in St. Joseph, son of Elizabeth Starr and Lamar Lampkin. He attended Benton High School, and was working at National Beef in St. Joseph. He attended the Word of Life Church and St. Francis Baptist Temple Church.
Daurice was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Starr.
He is survived by his father, Lamar Lampkin, of Decatur, Illinois; Momma, Amber Ripple; sons, Israel and Zedekiah Starr; daughter, Naomi Elizabeth Starr; brothers, Tyler Ripple, Casey (Amy) Jackson, Demetri Jackson, and Bryceton Bolinger; sisters, Dashauna Jackson, and Jasmin Lampkin and Natallyanna Lampkin, of Decatur; maternal grandmother, Mary Starr; paternal grandmother, Patricia Lampkin; paternal grandfather, Lee Earl (Sarah) Crawford, of Sikeston, Missouri; nieces, Maliyah Jackson and Harmony Mollett; nephews, Omari Jackson, Nehemiah Jackson, Princeton Jackson and Quenton Lampkin; uncles, Junior Starr, Kenyo Crawford, Kobre Crawford and Nicholas Lampkin, of Sikeston; and William Starr; aunts, Sakita Lampkin, of Cordova, Tennessee, Janice Lampkin, of Whiting, Indiana, Sheila Randle, of Charleston, Missouri, Avielle Crawford, of Sikeston, and Chrystal Starr; and cousins, Zuri Campbell and Simone Lampkin, of Cordova, Deidre Dixon, of Wyatt, Missouri, and Dylan Starr and Kira Starr.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Funeral Services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
