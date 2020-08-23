William Earl "Bill" "Squirrel" Starmer, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

He was born March 13, 1937, in New Hampton, Missouri.

He was a special superintendent for the Missouri State Highway Department for more than 35 years.

Bill enjoyed keeping his yard, and the yards of his neighbors and friends nice. He liked to sit on the porch and enjoy his lawn with his dog, Stink. He also loved the slot machines and to mingle and have fun at the casino.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Mable Thornton; great-granddaughter, Ava Park; brothers-in-law: Oliver Thornton, Don Lesan, Gordon Gray, Wesley Jones, Rollan Parkhurst and Walt Ulrich; former wife, Donna Whitaker.

Survivors include: children: Randall Eugene Starmer (Roberta), Rebecca Kay Anderson (Jerry), Jeffrey Lynn Starmer, Michael Edward Papanek; grandchildren: Khalei Anderson, Kelsey Anderson (Jake Hunter), Kristen Park (Adam), Ralph Starmer; great- grandchildren: Teighen, Conner, Atticus and Bowie Park, Isabella Goetz, Kielah Parker, Samantha and Ryan Starmer; siblings: Wilma Lesan, Shirley Gray, Oleta Jones, Veva Jane Parkhurst, LaVonne Urich, Royce Starmer (Sue), Marie Wyant (Bill); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Graveside Services & Interment: 10 a.m. Thursday, Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Martinsville, Missouri.

The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.