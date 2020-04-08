Starmer, Larry T. 1942-2020

MARTINSVILLE, Mo. - Larry Ted Starmer, 77, Martinsville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.

Private family graveside services and burial will be held in Koger Cemetery, Denver, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, there is no scheduled visitation.

Memorials may be made to: Koger Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

