Starks, Linda G. 1949-2020

Linda Gail Starks, 71, of St. Joseph, died July 15, 2020.

Lin was born Jan. 24, 1949, in St Joseph, to Ruth E. Sherer and the late Raymond A. Sherer.

She graduated from Central High School, Class of 1967, and Northwest Missouri State University, Class of 1970.

She was an Elementary Educator for the St. Joseph School District, where she taught Kindergarten, First and Second grades.

Lin started the Volunteer Office for the St. Joseph Chapter of the American Red Cross and was the Volunteer Coordinator for three years.

She received the Award of Excellence (Volunteer of the Year) from the St. Joseph Downtown Rotary Club on Nov. 19, 1992.

Lin received the Regional Volunteer Achievement Award from the American Diabetes Association in 1995.

She received the prestigious Clara Barton Honor Award for Volunteer Leadership from the

American Red Cross in June 1995 and Exceptional Volunteer State Award in 2000.

She began the Helping Hands Preschool of First Lutheran Church, where she taught for several years.

Lin was selected as one of the "20 Who Count" in the St. Joseph News Press.

Lin married Ron Starks on Dec. 20, 1969, at First Baptist Church; He survives, after 50 years of marriage.

Also surviving are: son, Jason Starks (Tracy) and daughter, Ellen Starks; granddaughters, Alexis Paige Starks and Katressa Lynn Starks; mother, Ruth E. Ritenour (Ron); and brother-in-law, Rick Starks (Annette); her loving Sheltie, Baxter; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at First Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Friends of the Animal Shelter, First Lutheran Church, American Red Cross, American Diabetes Association.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.