Staples, Edwin E. 1938-2022 Mound City, Mo.

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Edwin Earle Staples, 83, of Mound City, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Tiffany Heights Nursing Home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Ed was born on April 28, 1938, in Maryville, Missouri, to Edwin Elbert and Dorothy Mae Walker Staples. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1956 and enlisted as a member of Missouri Army National Guard. As a child he delivered newspapers for the Maryville Daily Forum and later worked in the printing press. He married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Zion, of Graham, Missouri, on June 8, 1958. They became the parents of six children.
Ed and his family moved to Mound City in 1966. Ed worked as the manager of Thomas Market for 33 years. Ed enjoyed serving the community in ways, as a scout leader, member of the football chain gang, youth group leader, Mound City Volunteer Fire Department, a member of Evan's Circle Housing Board, and a Meals on Wheels volunteer. After leaving Thomas Market, he worked for the Missouri Correctional Facility in St. Joseph as a guard, was a dispatcher for the Holt County Sheriff's Office, and delivered newspapers for St. Joseph News Press. Then he finally retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 59 years, Shirley, and his brother, David Scott Staples.
Ed is survived by his six children: Brenda Graves, Chris (Janet) Staples, Dan (Gretchen) Staples, Kevin (Heather) Staples all of Mound City, Sheila (Lance) Strong of Maysville, Missouri, and Devin (Jen) Staples of Maryville. He is survived by his brother, Gary (Linda) Staples of Omaha, Nebraska, and a sister-in-law, Rita Staples of Maryville.
Ed is also survived by 16 grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, with another great grandchild due in June 2022, and nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday, Mound City United Methodist Church, with services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment at Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, the Ohio Cemetery, or charity of donor's choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
