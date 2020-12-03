Stanton, Kathryn L. "Kay" 1939-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Kathryn L. "Kay" Stanton, 81, Savannah, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care with her loving family by her side.

Kay was born on March 17, 1939, in Sheridan, Missouri, to the late Wayne and Alice (Fisher) Kimberling.

She was a graduate of Maryville High School.

Kay married John Hall Stanton III on Aug. 18, 1960, and celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Mrs. Stanton was a homemaker, and devoted wife and mother to their four children.

She also worked as a beautician, for Shady Lawn Nursing Home and the Shop and Hop.

Kay was a member of First Baptist Church of Savannah, the Order of the Eastern Star, Mary 12 Club, Lady Shriners and was a Scout leader.

She and her husband were annual volunteers for Camp Wonderland as well as Meals on Wheels in Savannah. She enjoyed bowling with the Coffee Breakers, crocheting, baking cakes and crafting.

Survived by: her children, Sandee Bradley (Reed), Wilma Peterson (Suzanne), Amy Stanton (Janet) and Ronnie Statnton; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Rowland and Linda Shephard; and a brother, Lonnie Kimberling.

Mrs. Stanton was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brother, Melvin Holcomb.

Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment: 11 a.m. Friday, at Bennett Lane Cemetery.

The family is very grateful for the outpouring of love and support.

During this time, they would like to encourage social distancing by making a register book available to sign 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel or from the comfort of your home, by going to heatonbowmansmith.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, First Baptist Church of Savannah or MEEC. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.