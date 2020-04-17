AGENCY, Mo. - Carol Jean Stanton, 66, of Agency, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.

She was born May 26, 1953, in St. Joseph, daughter of Bonnie and Jewel Noland.

She graduated from Faucett High School, class of 1971.

She married William "Bill" Stanton, and worked at Quaker Oats, from where she retired after 28 years.

She was a member of Agency Christian Church.

She enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards, gathering with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Carol will be remembered for her longstanding tradition of cooking and hosting Christmas Dinner.

Carol was preceded in death by: father, Jewel Noland; daughter, infant Carrie Michelle Clark.

Survivors include: husband, William "Bill" Stanton, of Agency; mother, Bonnie Murphy, of Agency: children: Jeannie (Brian) Mizell, of Faucett, Billy Stanton, of St. Joseph, and Julie (Edward) Boeh, of Wathena, Kansas; grandchildren: Brandon and Jordan Coil, and Kylie Mizell; sister, Rita Pritchett (Ken Gunther), of Pierce City, Missouri.

Family funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, with livestream of service available. Rev. James Barnett officiating.

Open visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Agency Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: Mosaic Cancer Center or Mosaic Hospice.

Online condolences, obituary and livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.