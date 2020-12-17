Roy "Eddy" Stanley, age 60, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Eddy was the son of Ivan Gene and Bessie D. (Baird) Stanley, born on April 7, 1960, in Jackson County, Missouri. He graduated from Liberty High School and DeVry University. Eddy served his country in the United States Army. He was a self-employed computer consultant for many years. Eddy had a quick wit and a great sense of humor! He thoroughly enjoyed camping, boating, golfing, spending time at the lake, and riding his Harley. Eddy was a great dad and wonderful grandpa who loved his family dearly and will be lovingly missed by all who knew him.

Eddy is survived by his loving family, his children, Joshua Randall Stanley of Kansas City, Missouri, Christina Renee Stanley of Kansas City, and Logan Riley Stanley of Smithville, Missouri; siblings, Mickey Stanley of Kansas City, Ron Stanley of Kansas City, Theresa Lawhon of Smithville, Jackie Brown of Kansas City, and Becky Stanley of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; three grandchildren, Arianna Stanley, Keiran Stanley, and Maddex Stanley; and co-parent and life-long friend, Kelly Renee Stanley of Smithville; and partner, Connie Patton of St. Joseph.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Bessie Stanley; and his brother, Randall Stanley.

Please join the family as they receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 North 65 Highway, Carrollton, Missouri.

Funeral Services will follow at 2 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home, with Reverend Jason Veale officiating.

Burial will be in Coloma Cemetery, Coloma, Missouri.

For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, the family respectfully requests they be made to Coloma Cemetery. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, MO, 64633. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.