OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Marian I. Stanislaus, 85, Overland Park, died Dec. 27, 2020, at Olathe Hospice House.

She was born in Savannah, Missouri, on Oct. 22, 1935, the daughter of Sibyl Neely and Malvin Sorensen.

She was married Oct. 13, 1956, to Marvin G. Stanislaus.

Marian grew-up in Missouri and graduated from Maryville High School. She was married to the love of her life for 42 years and after 22 years apart, they are reunited again.

As a homemaker and Navy wife, she raised three amazing sons.

Many will always treasure her cross-stitch art and will continue the tradition of her Christmas cookies.

She spent many hours volunteering at local food banks and libraries.

She also loved researching her Danish ancestry.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin G. Stanislaus.

Survivors include: her sons: Malvin Stanislaus, Marlin Stanislaus, Marinus Stanislaus; brother, Steve Howard; grandchildren: Greg Stanislaus, Meg Nelson, Natalie Stanislaus, Danay Fast, Kiley Kuehn, Jamie Ballowe, Nick Stanislaus; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Private Family Service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Rex Strayer officiating,

The service will be Live Streamed for public viewing on Marian's obituary page on our website at www.heatonbowmansmith.com.

Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In place of flowers, the family would prefer memorial donations be made to the Head for The Cure Foundation, 1607 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64108. www.headforthecure.org. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.