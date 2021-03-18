Stanford, Gary A. 1944-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Gary Albert Stanford, 76, passed from this earth, March 13, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Sept. 5, 1944, in St. Joseph, to Vernon and Norma (Hyde) Stanford.

They resided in the St. Joseph area until 1952. At that time the family moved to Raytown, Missouri.

Gary was a 1962 graduate of Raytown High School.

Gary has fond memories of his grandfather, Albert Stanford's fireworks stand on the 4th of July festivities, on Hwy 71, and the Hyde family legacy of Homesteading in the south end, and in the home his grandfather built.

Gary was united in marriage to Evonne Zibung on July 6, 1969, in Raytown. To this union the son, James Stanford, was born.

On May 31, 1985, Gary and Clydena Taylor were united in marriage in Osborn, Missouri.

Preceding Gary: parents and grandparents; brother, Thomas Stanford; and great-grandson, Jarrett Wasmer.

Survivors: wife, Clydena Stanford, St. Joseph; children, James Stanford (Lori), Willard, Missouri, and Jennifer (Daniel) Shumate, St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Alexus (Justin) Wasmer, Calvin James Stanford, Jocelyn Stagner and Isaiah Stagner; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Kullen Wasmer; sister, Carol (Ken) Murray, El Paso, Texas; nephews, Mark and Keith Murray, Dean Stanford; aunt, Donna Pigg, all of Parkville, Missouri; and numerous cousins.

Gary loved music and playing his guitar; watching the KC A's, the Royals and Chiefs.

He will we greatly missed by his family.

Memorial fund to Comfort Care Hospice.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the First Christian Church, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial, Cameron, Memory Gardens.

Burial, Cameron, Memory Gardens.