Jerry Leo Stallsworth Sr., 80, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
He was born May 14, 1941, in St. Joseph, to Fred and Mildred (Jones) Stallsworth.
Jerry married Nancy Lou Sanderson April 10, 1965. She preceded him in death July 8, 2003.
He previously attended The Family Worship Center.
Jerry enjoyed playing cards, watching wrestling and westerns, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He was always willing to help someone in need.
Jerry was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gene, Richard, Jessie, Eddie; sisters, Shirley and Ruthann.
He is survived by children, Jerry Stallsworth Jr. (Frances), Christina Stallsworth; grandchildren, Jacob, Brianna, Cash; sisters, Rosemary Stufflebean, Dorothy Shaw (Ralph); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Flowers are appreciated or if you would like to contribute to defray funeral expenses, please visit www.meierhoffer.com.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
