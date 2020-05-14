Harold Thomas Stallsworth, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born April 10, 1938, in St. Joseph, son of Ada and George Stallsworth Sr.

He attended Wathena High School.

He worked at Quaker Oats, retiring after 27 years.

Harold enjoyed studying the Bible, was a World War II enthusiast and also enjoyed walking his dogs.

Harold was preceded in death by: wife, Carol Stallsworth; father, George Stallsworth Sr.; mother, Ada Stallsworth.

Survivors include: daughters, Vicki (Robert) Hoppe of Seminole, Florida and Cynthia (Brett) Link of Independence, Missouri; his best friend, Marcia Mitchell; brothers, George (Darlene) Stallsworth Jr. and Wayne Stallsworth; sister, Carole Williams, all of St. Joseph; three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m, Friday, May 15, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: the Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.

Memorials are requested to: the Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.